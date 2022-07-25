Flood Advisory issued July 25 at 5:31PM MDT until July 25 at 7:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is

expected.

* WHERE…A portion of south central New Mexico, including the

following county, Otero.

* WHEN…Until 730 PM MDT.

* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 529 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between

1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

– Additional rainfall of up to 1 inch is expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Mayhill and Cox Canyon. Areas of Highway 82 west of Mayhill

will be most impacted.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.