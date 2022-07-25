Flood Advisory issued July 25 at 6:31PM CDT until July 25 at 9:30PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE…A portion of southwest Texas, including the following
county, Culberson.
* WHEN…Until 930 PM CDT /830 PM MDT/.
* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 631 PM CDT /531 PM MDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy
rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5
and 1 inch of rain has fallen.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Pine Springs, McKittrick Canyon and Guadalupe Mountains
National Park.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.