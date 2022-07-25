Flood Advisory issued July 25 at 8:45PM MDT until July 25 at 10:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE…A portion of western Texas, including the following

county, Hudspeth.

* WHEN…Until 1045 PM MDT.

* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 845 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream

flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

mainly rural areas of Northwestern Hudspeth County

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.