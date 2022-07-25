Special Weather Statement issued July 25 at 5:47PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

At 547 PM CDT/447 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong

thunderstorm 9 miles southeast of Pine Springs. This storm was

drifting northeast.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern

Culberson County.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.