Flood Advisory issued July 26 at 2:35PM MDT until July 26 at 5:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – At 235 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. – Some locations that will experience minor flooding include… Cloudcroft, Cox Canyon and Benson Ridge. – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

* WHERE…A portion of south central New Mexico, including the following county, Otero.

