Special Weather Statement issued July 26 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 444 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14
miles northeast of Acala, moving west at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central
Hudspeth County.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.