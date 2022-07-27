Flash Flood Warning issued July 27 at 2:37PM MDT until July 27 at 5:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Central Otero County in south central New Mexico…
* Until 545 PM MDT.
* At 237 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of
rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Horse Ridge, Rock House Canyon, and Ortega Peak.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.