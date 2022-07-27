Flash Flood Warning issued July 27 at 2:37PM MDT until July 27 at 5:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Central Otero County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 545 PM MDT.

* At 237 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of

rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Horse Ridge, Rock House Canyon, and Ortega Peak.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.