Flash Flood Warning issued July 27 at 4:49PM MDT until July 27 at 5:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Central Otero County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 545 PM MDT.

* At 449 PM MDT, the public reported thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Public reported.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Alamogordo.

Flash flooding has been reported in an around the Alamogordo area

this afternoon.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.