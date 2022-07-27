Skip to Content
Flood Advisory issued July 27 at 5:31PM MDT until July 27 at 8:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE…A portion of south central New Mexico, including the
following county, Otero.

* WHEN…Until 830 PM MDT.

* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 530 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area.
– Minor flooding in and around Cloudcroft and along HWY82.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Cloudcroft, Dry Canyon, Cox Canyon and James Canyon.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

