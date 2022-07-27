Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 2:55PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

At 255 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Alpine-Casparis Municipal Airport, or near Alpine, moving northwest

at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Alpine, Fort Davis, Camp Mitre Peak, Alpine-Casparis Municipal

Airport, Marfa Municipal Airport, Davis Mountains State Park, Paisano

Pass and Fort Davis National Historical Site.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.