Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 2:55PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
At 255 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Alpine-Casparis Municipal Airport, or near Alpine, moving northwest
at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Alpine, Fort Davis, Camp Mitre Peak, Alpine-Casparis Municipal
Airport, Marfa Municipal Airport, Davis Mountains State Park, Paisano
Pass and Fort Davis National Historical Site.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.