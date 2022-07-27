Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 5:17PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

At 516 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15

miles southeast of Balmorhea Lake, or 27 miles northeast of Fort

Davis, moving northwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of western Pecos,

south central Reeves and east central Jeff Davis Counties.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.