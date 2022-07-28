Flood Advisory issued July 28 at 3:32PM MDT until July 28 at 6:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – At 331 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. – Some locations that will experience flooding include… Hueco Mountain Wind Ranch. – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

* WHERE…A portion of western Texas, including the following counties, El Paso and Hudspeth.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.