Flood Advisory issued July 28 at 6:02PM MDT until July 28 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE…A portion of south central New Mexico, including the
following counties, Dona Ana and Sierra.

* WHEN…Until 900 PM MDT.

* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 602 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Hatch, Arrey, Derry, Salem, Garfield and Uvas Valley.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

