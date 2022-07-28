Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 3:54PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

At 354 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Far East El Paso, moving northwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

East El Paso, Central El Paso, Far East El Paso, Homestead Meadows,

Montana Vista, Fort Bliss Northeast, Butterfield and Biggs Field.

This includes Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 25 and 27.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.