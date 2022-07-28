Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 5:42PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

At 541 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles southeast of Holloman Air Force Base, moving west at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Alamogordo, White Sands National Monument, Holloman Air Force Base

and Boles Acres.

This includes the following highways…

Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 195 and 196, and

between mile markers 198 and 212.

Highway 54 in New Mexico between mile markers 54 and 64.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.