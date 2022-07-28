Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 8:32PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

At 831 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 12 miles southwest of Nutt to 7 miles east of

Sunshine. Movement was northwest at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Gusty winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Deming, Sunshine, Rock Hound State Park and Spring Canyon State Park.

This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 74 and

97.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.