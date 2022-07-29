Flash Flood Warning issued July 29 at 2:37PM MDT until July 29 at 5:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Northwestern Otero County in south central New Mexico…
* Until 545 PM MDT.
* At 237 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 2.5 inches of
rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Mule, San Andres, and Dog Canyons will flow westward and could
impact Oliver Lee State Park, Boles Acres east of US 54, and
Taylor Ranch Road.
Sunspot, Alamogordo, Boles Acres and Oliver Lee State Park.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.