Flood Advisory issued July 29 at 1:01PM MDT until July 29 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE…A portion of south central New Mexico, including the

following county, Otero.

* WHEN…Until 300 PM MDT.

* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 101 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of

rain have fallen.

– Additional rainfall of up to 1 to 1.5 inches is expected over

the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Lake Mescalero and Apache Summit.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.