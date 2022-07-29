Flood Advisory issued July 29 at 3:16PM MDT until July 29 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is

expected.

* WHERE…A portion of south central New Mexico, including the

following county, Otero.

* WHEN…Until 515 PM MDT.

* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

River or stream flows are elevated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 316 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between

1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

– Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over

the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

mainly rural areas of Northern Otero County

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.