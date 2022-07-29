Special Weather Statement issued July 29 at 3:54PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

At 354 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Organ, moving northwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Organ, East Mesa, Portions of Jornada Experimental Range and Portions

of Organ Mountains Desert Peaks National Monument.

This includes Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 159 and

167.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.