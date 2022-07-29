Special Weather Statement issued July 29 at 3:57PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

At 357 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Chaparral, moving west at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Northeast El Paso, Chaparral, Anthony Gap and Franklin Mountains

State Park.

This includes Highway 54 in New Mexico between mile markers 1 and 3.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.