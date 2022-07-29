Special Weather Statement issued July 29 at 3:57PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 357 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Chaparral, moving west at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Northeast El Paso, Chaparral, Anthony Gap and Franklin Mountains
State Park.
This includes Highway 54 in New Mexico between mile markers 1 and 3.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.