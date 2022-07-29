Special Weather Statement issued July 29 at 4:03PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

At 402 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18

miles northeast of Columbus, moving northwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Luna

and southwestern Dona Ana Counties.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.