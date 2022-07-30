Flash Flood Warning issued July 30 at 3:45PM MDT until July 30 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 345 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have
fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
southern portions of Cloudcroft, Cox Canyon, James Canyon and
Benson Ridge.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.