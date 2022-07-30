Flood Advisory issued July 30 at 2:47PM MDT until July 30 at 5:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE…A portion of south central New Mexico, including the
following county, Otero.
* WHEN…Until 545 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 246 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.75 inches of
rain have fallen.
– Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 inches is expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Sixteen Springs.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying
spots.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.