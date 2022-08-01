Special Weather Statement issued August 1 at 3:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 314 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Rincon. This storm was nearly stationary.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Hatch, Rincon and Salem.
This includes Interstate 25 in New Mexico between mile markers 33 and
44.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.