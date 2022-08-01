Special Weather Statement issued August 1 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

At 459 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 23

miles northeast of Engle, moving southwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Sierra

County.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.