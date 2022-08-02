Dust Advisory issued August 2 at 2:19PM MDT until August 2 at 3:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a

* Dust Advisory for…

South central Grant County in southwestern New Mexico…

West central Luna County in southwestern New Mexico…

* Until 315 PM MDT.

* At 218 PM MDT, an area of blowing dust was over Gage. Strong

outflows from nearby thunderstorms have kicked up dust along and

south of Interstate 10.

HAZARD…Less than two miles visibility with strong winds up to 40

mph.

SOURCE…Detected by National Weather Service meteorologists.

IMPACT…Hazardous travel.

* This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 47

and 80.

Locations impacted include…

Gage and Sunshine.

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving

conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in

dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE

STAY ALIVE!