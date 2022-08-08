Flash Flood Warning issued August 8 at 8:00PM MDT until August 8 at 10:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Central Luna County in southwestern New Mexico…
* Until 1030 PM MDT.
* At 800 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain in Deming. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have
fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Deming, Sunshine and Rock Hound State Park.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.