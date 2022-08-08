Flood Advisory issued August 8 at 4:32PM MDT until August 8 at 6:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE…A portion of south central New Mexico, including the

following counties, Dona Ana and Sierra.

* WHEN…Until 630 PM MDT.

* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 432 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in Garfield and east of Derry. Between 1 and 1.3

inches of rain have fallen.

– Garfield and east of Derry is the most likely place to

experience minor flooding.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Derry and Garfield.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.