Flood Advisory issued August 8 at 5:18PM MDT until August 8 at 7:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE…A portion of western Texas, including the following
counties, El Paso and Hudspeth.
* WHEN…Until 715 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become
impassable.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 518 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in 1-10 and Hueco Tanks . Between 0.5 and 1.3 inches
of rain have fallen.
– 1-10 and Hueco Tanks is the most likely place to experience
minor flooding.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Loma Linda, Hueco Tanks, Hueco Mountain Estates, Butterfield
and Homestead Meadows.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.