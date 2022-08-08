Flood Advisory issued August 8 at 7:11PM MDT until August 8 at 9:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE…A portion of south central New Mexico, including the
following county, Dona Ana.
* WHEN…Until 915 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 711 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in Southwest of Mount Riley. Between 0.8 and 1.3
inches of rain have fallen.
– Southwest of Mount Riley is the most likely place to
experience minor flooding.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
mainly rural areas of Southwestern Dona Ana County
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.