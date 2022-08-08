Flood Advisory issued August 8 at 7:45PM MDT until August 8 at 9:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE…A portion of southwest New Mexico, including the following

county, Luna.

* WHEN…Until 945 PM MDT.

* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Some low-water crossings may become impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 744 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in Deming. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.

– Deming is the most likely place to experience minor flooding.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Deming.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.