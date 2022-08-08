Special Weather Statement issued August 8 at 2:46PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 245 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15
miles south of White Sands National Monument, moving northwest at 25
mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
White Sands National Monument, Portions of Jornada Experimental Range
and Lake Lucero.
This includes Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 177 and
188.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.