Special Weather Statement issued August 8 at 2:46PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

At 245 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15

miles south of White Sands National Monument, moving northwest at 25

mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

White Sands National Monument, Portions of Jornada Experimental Range

and Lake Lucero.

This includes Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 177 and

188.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.