Special Weather Statement issued August 8 at 6:32PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 632 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17
miles southwest of Afton, moving southwest at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Mount Riley and Camel Mountain.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.