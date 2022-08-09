Flood Advisory issued August 9 at 2:01PM MDT until August 9 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE…A portion of south central New Mexico, including the

following county, Dona Ana.

* WHEN…Until 400 PM MDT.

* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 200 PM MDT, Doppler radar and surface observations

indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area.

Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. 1.15 inches of

rain has been measured in the vicinity of US-70.

– Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 inches is expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

East Mesa and Northeast Las Cruces.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.