Flood Advisory issued August 9 at 4:14PM MDT until August 9 at 7:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE…Portions of south central New Mexico and western Texas,
including the following counties, in south central New Mexico,
Dona Ana. In western Texas, El Paso.
* WHEN…Until 715 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 413 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.0 inch of
rain has fallen.
– Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 inches is expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Anthony, Vado, Berino, Chamberino, La Union, Vinton and
Westway.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.