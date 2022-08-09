Flood Advisory issued August 9 at 4:58PM MDT until August 9 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE…Portions of south central New Mexico and western Texas,
including the following counties, in south central New Mexico,
Dona Ana and Otero. In western Texas, El Paso.
* WHEN…Until 800 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is
imminent.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 458 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.75 and 1.25 inches of
rain have fallen.
– Additional rainfall of up to 1 inch is expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
West El Paso, Northeast El Paso, Central El Paso, Chaparral,
Santa Teresa, Sunland Park, Canutillo, Vinton, Union Pacific
Intermodal Terminal, Biggs Field, Fort Bliss Northeast and
Franklin Mountains State Park.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses
to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.