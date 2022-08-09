Flood Advisory issued August 9 at 5:05PM MDT until August 9 at 8:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE…Portions of south central New Mexico and southwest New

Mexico, including the following counties, in south central New

Mexico, Dona Ana and Sierra. In southwest New Mexico, Grant.

* WHEN…Until 815 PM MDT.

* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 505 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen.

– Additional rainfall of up to 1 inch is expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Arrey, Hillsboro, Emory Pass, Lake Valley, Derry, Kingston,

Garfield, Camp Thunderbird and Upper Mimbres Valley.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.