Flood Advisory issued August 9 at 5:05PM MDT until August 9 at 8:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE…Portions of south central New Mexico and southwest New
Mexico, including the following counties, in south central New
Mexico, Dona Ana and Sierra. In southwest New Mexico, Grant.
* WHEN…Until 815 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 505 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen.
– Additional rainfall of up to 1 inch is expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Arrey, Hillsboro, Emory Pass, Lake Valley, Derry, Kingston,
Garfield, Camp Thunderbird and Upper Mimbres Valley.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.