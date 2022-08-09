Flood Advisory issued August 9 at 5:11PM MDT until August 9 at 8:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE…Portions of south central New Mexico and southwest New
Mexico, including the following counties, in south central New
Mexico, Dona Ana. In southwest New Mexico, Luna.
* WHEN…Until 815 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 511 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of
rain have fallen.
– Additional rainfall of up to 1 inch is expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Corralitos.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.