Special Weather Statement issued August 9 at 1:56PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

At 156 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm and

gust of wind 4 miles northeast of Las Cruces, moving south at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Las Cruces, NMSU Main Campus, Mesilla, Fairacres, Talavera, East

Mesa, San Pablo, Northeast Las Cruces and Mesilla Valley Bosque State

Park.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 137 and 148.

Interstate 25 in New Mexico between mile markers 1 and 6.

Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 150 and 154.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.