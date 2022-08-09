Special Weather Statement issued August 9 at 1:56PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 156 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm and
gust of wind 4 miles northeast of Las Cruces, moving south at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Las Cruces, NMSU Main Campus, Mesilla, Fairacres, Talavera, East
Mesa, San Pablo, Northeast Las Cruces and Mesilla Valley Bosque State
Park.
This includes the following highways…
Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 137 and 148.
Interstate 25 in New Mexico between mile markers 1 and 6.
Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 150 and 154.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.