Special Weather Statement issued August 9 at 3:41PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

At 341 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Chamberino, moving northwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Anthony, Vado, Las Cruces, NMSU Main Campus, Berino, Anthony Gap,

Westway, Vinton, Mesquite, Chamberino, San Miguel, La Union, La Mesa,

Afton Generating Plant, San Pablo and Mesilla Valley Bosque State

Park.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 142 and 164.

Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 1 and 3.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.