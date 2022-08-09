Special Weather Statement issued August 9 at 3:49PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 348 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Tornillo, moving northwest at 5 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Tornillo and Fabens.
This includes Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 45 and 56.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.