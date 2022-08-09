Special Weather Statement issued August 9 at 3:57PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

At 356 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11

miles southeast of White Sands Missile Range Headquarters, moving

northwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

White Sands Missile Range Headquarters, Talavera and Portions of

Organ Mountains Desert Peaks National Monument.

This includes Highway 70 in New Mexico near mile marker 170.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.