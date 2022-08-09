Special Weather Statement issued August 9 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 500 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5
miles west of Santa Teresa, moving northwest at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Santa Teresa and Union Pacific Intermodal Terminal.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.