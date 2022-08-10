Skip to Content
Dust Storm Warning issued August 10 at 5:02PM MDT until August 10 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a

* Dust Storm Warning for…
Central Luna County in southwestern New Mexico…

* Until 700 PM MDT.

* At 501 PM MDT, an area of blowing dust was over Sunshine about 10
miles south of Deming .

HAZARD…Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong winds up
to 45 mph.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…Dangerous life-threatening travel.

Portions of New Mexico Highway 11 will be impacted with strong winds
and blowing dust.

Locations impacted include… Deming and Sunshine.
Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility
reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If
caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your
foot off the brake.

