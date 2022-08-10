Flood Advisory issued August 10 at 4:55PM MDT until August 10 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE…A portion of southwest New Mexico, including the following
county, Luna.
* WHEN…Until 800 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS…Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Overflowing
poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 455 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of
rain have fallen.
– Additional rainfall of up to 1 inch is expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Deming, Sunshine and Rock Hound State Park.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.