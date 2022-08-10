Special Weather Statement issued August 10 at 12:02PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

At 1202 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles north of Mescalero. This storm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Mescalero, Soldier Canyon and Sierra Blanca Peak.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.