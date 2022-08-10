Special Weather Statement issued August 10 at 5:48PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 548 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16
miles southwest of Sunspot, moving west at 55 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Otero
County.
This includes Highway 54 in New Mexico between mile markers 41 and
50.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.