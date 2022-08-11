Flash Flood Warning issued August 11 at 11:16AM MDT until August 11 at 2:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

At 1116 AM MDT, emergency management reported thunderstorms

producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5

inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch

are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Emergency management reported.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Mescalero and Soldier Canyon.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Tularosa Creek.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.