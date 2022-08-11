Flash Flood Warning issued August 11 at 11:54AM MDT until August 11 at 2:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

At 1154 AM MDT, emergency management reported thunderstorms

producing heavy rain in Along Highway 70 between mile markers 242

and 247. Heavy debris is across the road near mile marker 242.

Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall

amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash

flooding is already occurring.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Emergency management reported.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Mescalero and Soldier Canyon.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Tularosa Creek.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.